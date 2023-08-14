Domino’s customers who order online can receive 50% off all menu-priced pizzas from Aug. 14-20, 2023. (Domino’s)

The return of the school semester and the inevitable end of summer can be a stressful time for kids and families.

But as kids leave the beaches and blacktops and return to the classroom, the world’s largest pizza chain is slashing prices to take some of the stress out of back-to-school week.

Domino’s is offering 50% off all pizzas on its menus this week and this week alone — when you place an order online or through the Domino’s app.

Orders can be made for delivery or carryout, but they must be placed through one of the company’s online platforms.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president, said the half-off deals are meant to encourage Americans to enjoy the fleeting moments of summer with family and friends.

The deal is happening now and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 20. The deal is limited to menu-priced pizzas at corporate and franchise-owned stores across the country.