Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon is out at CNN.

On Monday morning, Lemon took to Twitter to announce the news, which apparently blindsided him.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon wrote in a post he tweeted. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

Lemon was on the air Monday morning and it appeared that it was business as usual.

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” his statement continued. “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them the best.”

CNN issued a statement, which was obtained by The New York Times.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the statement said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

“‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN said.

Lemon anchored the morning show alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

