Dairy Queen is falling forward in fashion and flavor with their new exclusive accessory for customers and their Blizzard treats this season. Just in time for the Fall Blizzard Treat menu, DQ introduced Blizzard Beanies to help keep customers warm and cozy while enjoying an ice-cold Blizzard Treat.

Each Blizzard Beanie pair comes with one full-sized beanie and a matching, Blizzard Treat size beanie to keep customers’ hands warm while enjoying a cool treat. Customers can choose from two Blizzard Beanie colors, cream and neutral, and match their Blizzard Beanies with their favorite treat on the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu.

Dairy Queen introduced their new Blizzard Beanies that help keep customers warm and cozy while enjoying an ice-cold Blizzard Treat. (Dairy Queen)

“We know our fans love fall, whether it’s digging into a delicious treat from our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu or breaking out their fall fashions,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ. “Our BlizzardBeanies will give fans the chance to do both and celebrate the very best of the season, with a beanie on their heads and a matching, cozy BlizzardTreat in their hands.”

To celebrate, the ice cream chain is giving its customers a chance to win a pair of Blizzard Beanies in sweepstakes on their social channels.

Participants can enter for a chance to win one pair of Blizzard Beanies by following Dairy Queen on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok between October 2 and October 13 and commenting with their favorite Blizzard Treat using #BLIZZARDBeaniesSweepstakes on posts dedicated to Blizzard Beanies.

Full sweepstakes rules can be found here.