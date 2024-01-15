An 8-year-old girl from Cambridge, Vermont has made a full recovery after falling through ice into a pond last month.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 17, when the girl and several siblings were playing near and on the surface of a pond on private property, according to Vermont State Police.

The thin ice gave way, and two children fell into the water. The 80-year-old homeowner was able to pull a 6-year-old girl who was close to shore to safety, but the 8-year-old was out of reach.

A Vermont state trooper is being honored for jumping into an icy pond to rescue an eight-year-old girl. (Vermont State Police/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

The homeowner called 911. Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer, who was on routine patrol and nearby at the time, arrived at the scene less than five minutes later, authorities said.

“Archer grabbed a department-issued throw rope and flotation device from her cruiser, removed her duty belt and entered the near-freezing pond without hesitation and swam to the girl, her body camera video shows,” the State Police said.

Archer secured the girl and swam back to shore where another trooper who had just arrived carried the girl to a waiting ambulance, body camera video showed.

The girl was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with injuries that were initially believed to be life-threatening. She has since made a complete recovery and returned home, officials said.

Trooper Archer did not require medical treatment.

Vermont State Police have commended the troopers and the homeowner for their “selfless, heroic conduct,” and all three have been recommended to receive the agency’s Lifesaving Award.