A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash.

The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD.

About 20 minutes later, the driver of that allegedly stolen car crashed into a semi truck at South Vail Avenue and East Washington Boulevard.

The driver of the reportedly stolen car was taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The driver of the semi is uninjured.

The driver who was the subject of the pursuit was arrested for felony evading arrest and for stealing a vehicle, the LASD said.