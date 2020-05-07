Driver rams 3 police vehicles in escape from Santa Ana motel parking lot; help sought finding suspect

Authorities asked the public for help Wednesday in their search for a man they say was driving a pickup truck seen on video ramming into three police vehicles in Santa Ana earlier this week.

The incident occurred Monday about 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Pueblo Motel located at 1501 N. Harbor Blvd., the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release.

Gang detectives were attempting to contact 23-year-old Maximiliano Osorio during a check of a stolen pickup truck when they say Osorio failed to comply with their commands and started driving the vehicle.

Video shows the truck accelerating toward detectives stationed in the motel’s parking lot and near the Harbor Boulevard exit.

Osorio “intentionally” struck three police vehicles with the truck as he left the parking lot and fled the scene, the Police Department stated.

The stolen truck was later recovered in the city of Garden Grove along with over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Osorio, who is currently on PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision) for assault with a deadly weapon, is now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, felony hit-and-run, auto theft and narcotics violations.

He was described as a male Hispanic standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Osorio has a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 949-407-7878 or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.