Driver who injured scooter rider while leading officers on wild pursuit from West L.A. to Camp Pendleton sentenced to 3 years in prison

Pursuit suspect Karl Flores is unloaded from an ambulance at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside on Jan. 3, 2018. (Credit: San Diego News Video)

A man who last year led authorities on a wild pursuit from West Los Angeles to Camp Pendleton, injuring a scooter rider along the way, has been been sentenced to three years in prison, officials announced Friday.

Karl Flores, 35, of Inglewood, pleaded no contest last December to one count of fleeing a pursuing officer’s vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stemmed from an 80-mile pursuit on Jan. 3, 2019.

Flores fled from Culver City police as they tried to stop him. During the chase, he crashed into a man riding a scooter in the Playa del Rey area and subsequently ran him over. The victim suffered a broken ankle and other injuries, officials said.

Flores managed to avoid multiple PIT maneuvers, causing two police vehicles to be damaged during the pursuit.

Flores drove erratically through Orange County before finally being taken into custody after a stand-off outside Camp Pendleton in Oceanside.

He was described as a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The incident was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.