DUI, hit-and-run suspected after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Reseda

Police take a man into custody in connection with an alleged DUI, hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Reseda on March 2, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A man was suspected of intoxicated driving and hit-and-run after striking and killing a woman as she crossed a street in Reseda late Monday, police said.

The fatal collision took place about 6:55 p.m. at Hart Street and near Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

The woman was crossing Tampa Street when she was struck by the vehicle, which was headed north, Lt. Debra Brownsten of the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division said.

“The driver failed to stop. Some citizens got him to stop further down the street,” she said.

The victim succumbed to her injuries a short time later at a hospital, officials said. She was described as a woman in her 30s.

Officers could be seen administering a field sobriety test to a man at the scene before putting him in handcuffs and placing him in the back of a police vehicle. His identity was not available.

Brownsten said the circumstances of the collision, including the status of the lights at the intersection, remained under investigation.