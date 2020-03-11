LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 12: General view outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles’ Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming industry’s largest event in North America, is the latest gathering affected by the growing threat of coronavirus.

E3, as it’s known, typically brings more than 65,000 fans and industry professionals to the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding events every summer. This year’s E3, originally scheduled for June 9-11, was particularly anticipated, because new consoles from Sony and Microsoft are due to be released by the end of the year.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” read a statement posted Wednesday on the official website for the Electronic Software Assn., the trade body that hosts the conference.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

