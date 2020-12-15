2 small earthquakes shake south of Bay Area

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:58 a.m. two miles from Morgan Hill, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning at 6:58 a.m. Pacific time two miles from Morgan Hill, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was followed one minute later by a magnitude 3.6 quake that occurred a mile away from Morgan Hill in Northern California.

The initial earthquake occurred three miles from San Jose, eight miles from Gilroy, Calif., 18 miles from Hollister, Calif., and 18 miles from Watsonville, Calif. The second quake was a mile closer to San Jose and Gilroy.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

