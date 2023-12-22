Did you feel it?

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Orange County area on Friday night.

The quake was reported at around 9:52 p.m. according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was located around 1.8 miles southeast of the city in a populated part of town.

The temblor was measured at a depth of approximately 7.7 miles, according to the USGS.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Orange County area on Dec. 22, 2023.

No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been reported so far.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Most are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude. According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.

KTLA’s interactive map to track the latest earthquakes in Southern California can be found here.

Anyone who may have experienced shaking in their area can fill out the USGS Felt Report online.