3.6 quake strikes near Ramona, the 5th temblor of at least 3.0 magnitude to hit San Diego area in last 10 days

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where a magnitude 3.6 quake was recorded on Dec. 6, 2020.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:17 a.m. 12 miles from Ramona, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Related Content Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near San Diego

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from San Diego, 20 miles from Escondido, Calif., and 22 miles from Poway, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.