4.3 earthquake registers near Soledad in Monterey County

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported at 6:42 a.m. Jan. 2, 2021 eight miles from Soledad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (Quakebot)

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 6:42 a.m. Pacific time eight miles from Soledad, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Related Content Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes north of Ridgecrest

The earthquake occurred 16 miles from Greenfield, Calif., 17 miles from Hollister, Calif., 19 miles from Salinas, Calif. and 22 miles from Prunedale, Calif..

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.