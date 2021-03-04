8.1 earthquake among 3 powerful temblors to strike off New Zealand; Hawaii under tsunami watch

A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting some evacuations and tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake also struck the region, but hundreds of miles away, according to the USGS.

Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also cautioned that the larger quake could cause tsunami waves of between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 10 feet) in French Polynesia and waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Niue, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

A tsunami watch has been issued for the Hawaiian islands, according to Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency. It still has not been determined whether there is a potential tsunami threat to California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and British Columbia, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

TSUNAMI WATCH issued for the Hawaiian Islands

Tsunami Info Stmt: M8.0 Kermadec Islands, New Zealand 1129PST Mar4: Event is being reviewed to determine threat to CA, OR, WA, BC, & AK — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) March 4, 2021

The U.S. Geological Survey said the larger quake was centered in the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

Officials in New Zealand had hours earlier issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after the smaller earthquake struck off its northeastern coast at about 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties and the warning was later lifted just before the larger quake struck.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earlier quake was centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne.

The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

The M7.3 is also near the plate boundary but has a different focal mechanism so doesn't look like an interface event. It is far enough away that it is at the very edge of where we see statistical evidence of triggering. "Did it trigger the M8.1?" – seismologists will be arguing — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 4, 2021

Two large earthquakes have occurred beneath the southwest Pacific today. The earlier M7.3 was strongly felt across much of New Zealand. The more recent M7.4 occurred ~4 hr later, ~900 km away. Given the large distance between them, the events are probably not directly related. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/esymo29T2i — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 4, 2021

A tsunami warning has been issued because of the M8.1 for New Zealand. For Hawaii, we have a watch and nothing so far for California. We really are too far away. In the US, the alerts will always come from NOAA. https://t.co/RkZBYEQbhi — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 4, 2021