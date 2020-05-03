Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits the San Fernando Valley

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook up the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning.

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where an earthquake occurred at 3:19 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley on May 3, 2020.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which hit at 3:19 a.m., occurred in Chatsworth. Light shaking was felt in the northwest section of the Valley, while weak shaking was felt in the rest of the Valley and into downtown Los Angeles and the Westside, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Light shaking, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, can wake people up and rattle dishes and windows, can rock stationary motor vehicles, and can feel like a truck hitting a building.

Within 20 minutes of the earthquake, hundreds of people reported feeling the earthquake and reported it to the USGS’ Did You Feel It? crowdsourcing survey. Residents reported feeling it as far away as Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, and Santa Monica.

