Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes north of Ridgecrest

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday 58 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 66 miles from Porterville, 67 miles from Lindsay, 69 miles from Exeter and 73 miles from Farmersville.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

