Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt near Ridgecrest

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday 26 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A map shows where a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt near Ridgecrest on April 18, 2020. It was followed by a magnitude 3.3 quake minutes later. (Quakebot/Los Angeles Times)

A second earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred about 15 minutes later at the same location, the USGS said.

The quakes occurred 52 miles from California City; 67 miles from Pahrump, Nev.; 77 miles from Barstow; and 83 miles from Tehachapi.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

