Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt near Ridgecrest

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday 26 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A second earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred about 15 minutes later at the same location, the USGS said.
The quakes occurred 52 miles from California City; 67 miles from Pahrump, Nev.; 77 miles from Barstow; and 83 miles from Tehachapi.
In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
