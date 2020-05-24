Magnitude 3.8 quake hits near Ridgecrest

A map shows where a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit in the Ridgecrest area at 5:55 a.m. on May 24, 2020. (Los Angeles Times)

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported at 5:55 a.m. Sunday 13 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 41 miles from California City, 63 miles from Tehachapi, 66 miles from Bakersfield and 69 miles from Rosamond. It occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.

The quake was preceded Sunday by a magnitude-3.5 shaker at 4:30 a.m., also 13 miles from Ridgecrest. That temblor occurred at a depth of 3.9 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.