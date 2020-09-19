No report of damages from 4.5 magnitude quake that jolted L.A. area

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

The agency says the earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m. local time, about 2 miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Seismologist Lucy Jones says the epicenter is near the location of the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. That earthquake was a magnitude 5.9 and killed eight people.

Now that it's properly morning…

Last night's M4.5 appears to be another of the deep, "high stress drop" quakes that we sometimes see in the Los Angeles area. The 2008 M5.5 Chino Hills quake was another. These quakes typically have relatively strong shaking but few aftershocks. — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 19, 2020

Yes. A M4.6 2 mi WSW of El Monte at 11:38. Almost the same location as the M5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 19, 2020