6.4 magnitude earthquake hits near California-Nevada border

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in a remote part of western Nevada early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 4:03 a.m. about 130 miles southeast of Reno and 60 miles east of Mono Lake — about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.7 miles, USGS said.

A USGS map shows the location of a preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck about 130 miles southeast of Reno on May 15, 2020.

An apparent aftershock with a magnitude of 4.6 struck in the same general area about 14 minutes after the big temblor, according to USGS. That aftershock was quickly followed by another, preliminary magnitude 4.9.

More than 23 minutes after the initial quake, another 4.9 and a 5.1 aftershock occurred.

The USGS said several more aftershocks would be likely to occur near the mainshock. Ultimately, more than a dozen aftershocks were reported within the first hour of the mainshock.

The chance the mainshock would be followed by a quake with a magnitude of 6 or higher is 4%. The chance of an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or higher is 1 in 200, according to the USGS.

The quake was widely felt in the Reno, Las Vegas and Eastern Sierra areas, as well as across the mountains in Fresno and Bakersfield and even in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to posts on social media.

