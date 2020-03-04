1  of  2
Breaking News
Local health emergency declared in L.A. County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed 60 Freeway in Chino fully closed amid police activity; traffic jammed
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

San Diego-area faces critical earthquake danger from fault long thought inactive: Study

Earthquakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown San Diego is seen in a photo from Dec. 6, 2005. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Downtown San Diego is seen in a photo from Dec. 6, 2005. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

The conventional thinking has long been that the San Diego region faces less danger from a devastating earthquake than the Los Angeles or San Francisco areas.

But a new landmark study shows just how a fault running through the heart of San Diego poses a much more serious threat than believed a generation ago.

Researchers examined the effects of the Rose Canyon fault producing a plausible magnitude 6.9 earthquake, threatening the civic and financial center of California’s second largest city and the nation’s fourth biggest naval base, causing liquefaction and landslides.

Such a quake could damage 120,000 of San Diego County’s 700,000 structures and causing $38 billion in economic losses from just building and infrastructure damage and $5.2 billion in lost income from business interruptions, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute’s San Diego chapter on the first day of the National Earthquake Conference at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter