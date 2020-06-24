Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Death toll of magnitude 7.4 quake in southern Mexico rises to 6; hundreds of home damaged

Earthquakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities say the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked southern Mexico killed at least 6 people, damaged hundreds of homes and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people.

The quake that struck at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday also caused a brief fire at an oil refinery. The national Civil Protection Center reports that a sixth fatality  was registered in the southern state of Oaxaca, where at least 500 homes were damaged and colonial-era government buildings showed cracks.

At least six people were injured, including two in Mexico City, more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of the epicenter.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter