This Friday is shaping up to be another Classic high school football matchup.

The East Los Angeles Classic is set to kick off again on Friday after an electric game in 2022.

Last year, tens of thousands of fans came to the Coliseum to see Garfield bring home the win and to see the Black Eyed Peas put on the halftime show.

The 2023 game returns to the usual venue of East Los Angeles College, and though Garfield (8-1) is favored over Roosevelt (4-5), the matchup between East L.A. and Boyle Heights schools promises to be unpredictable.

“Anything can happen in a game where emotions are always high on the field and in the stands, leading sometimes to strange finishes,” the L.A. Times’ Eric Sondheimer wrote.