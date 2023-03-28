Select El Monte residents will be eligible to receive an extra $500 a month for 12 months as a part of the city’s new guaranteed income program.

El Monte city officials announced Tuesday that the new income program would serve as a way to “help alleviate the negative effects of COVID-19 El Monte residents experienced,” a news release said.

To be eligible for the guaranteed income program, El Monte residents must be:

The female heads of a household without a spouse or partner

Have dependents under the age of 18

Have an income below the poverty level based on 2023 data from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Able to prove financial assistance is needed due to being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Able to submit documents verifying school enrollment, proof of residency, proof of income and a government-issued ID

Eligible residents are encouraged to apply for the new program online, in person or by mail. The application will be available until April 15, according to a news release.

More information about the program can be found on the city website.

The city’s guaranteed income program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the city will partner with the RAND Corporation to help promote the program.