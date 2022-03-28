An elderly man was struck and killed by a driver early Monday morning in Fullerton.

The incident caused Chapman Avenue to be closed in both directions from Harrington Drive to Victoria Drive, Fullerton Police tweeted around 5:54 a.m.

Sergeant Brandon Clyde said a person was driving westbound on Chapman when they struck an elderly man who was crossing outside of a crosswalk, north to south on Chapman. The driver stayed on the scene. Clyde added that police do not anticipate any charges being filed.

There is no estimated time of reopening the roadway.