2 ballot measures aim to expand voting rights in California

In this Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Christian Goodman, 18, votes for the first time in his life at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters office Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Norwalk, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Early voting in California is under way and a pair of propositions on the Nov. 3 ballot would expand who can vote.

Prop 17 would allow an estimated 50,000 parolees to vote.

Prop 18 would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they turn 18 before the general election.

Supporters say the parolees have paid their debt to society and should be able to choose their representatives and shape the policies that affect their lives.

Opponents say restoring rights early to felons is a slap in the face to their victims.