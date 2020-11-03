2020 election results for California ballot measures

Details on all 12 ballot measures before California voters in the Nov. 3, 2020, election are in our guide to the propositions here. Results for the Nov. 3, 2020, election are below.
- Prop 14: Funding medical research that uses stem cells
- Prop 15: Raising taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million
- Prop 16: Bringing back affirmative action in public hiring, contracts and college admissions
- Prop 17: Restoring the voting rights of people on parole
- Prop 18: Letting some 17-year-olds vote in primary and special elections
- Prop 19: Letting senior homeowners pay low property taxes if they move while raising taxes for people who use inherited property as a rental or second home
- Prop 20: Rolling back reforms in criminal sentencing, parole and DNA collection
- Prop 21: Letting cities implement stricter rent control
- Prop 22: Letting Uber and Lyft continue treating their drivers as contractors, not employees
- Prop 23: Establishing new care standards at kidney dialysis clinics
- Prop 24: Expanding data privacy laws
- Prop 25: Eliminating cash bail