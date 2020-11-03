2020 election results for Los Angeles city and county local races

Voters in Los Angeles city and county are weighing a number of important seats and measures in the Nov. 3 election. Election results are below. For more on key races:
- L.A. County District Attorney: Jackie Lacey vs. George Gascón
- L.A. County County Supervisor, District 2: Holly J. Mitchell vs. Herb J. Wesson Jr.
- L.A. County Measure J: Budget allocation for alternatives to incarceration
- L.A. City Council, District 4: incumbent David Ryu vs. Nithya Raman
- L.A. City Council, District 10: Mark Ridley-Thomas vs. Grace Yoo
- Los Angeles Unified school board, District 3: incumbent Scott Schmerelson vs. Marilyn Koziatek
- Los Angeles Unified school board, District 7: Patricia Castellanos vs. Tanya Ortiz Franklin
- Measure RR: Los Angeles Unified schools upgrade and safety
For full local results in other L.A. County cities and races, visit the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s results page.