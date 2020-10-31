All in-person voting locations haved opened in L.A, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties

Starting Saturday, voting locations in five Southern California counties will all be open.

Some locations were open earlier, particularly in Los Angeles County, which opened more than 100 vote centers Oct. 24, then added nearly 650 more on Friday.

Now all five counties have locations ready to welcome voters. The voting spots are open through Election Day, and a searchable list is below.

In L.A., Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties, voters registered in those counties can cast a ballot at any open location. In San Bernardino County, voters must go to their assigned polling place starting Saturday, as the county’s early vote sites closed Friday.

At these voting locations, voters can:

cast their votes in person at a voting booth

drop off their completed mail ballot

register to vote and cast a provisional ballot

All locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voting hours on earlier days are listed in the chart below.