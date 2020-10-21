Attorney Eric Early challenges CA’s District 28 incumbent Adam Schiff

Election guide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Attorney Eric Early, a Republican, is challenging Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff —who is in his 10th term in the House — for California’s 28th District congressional seat.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 21, 2020.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter