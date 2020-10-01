Prop 20 and Prop 25: California voters to consider rolling back host of criminal justice changes, bail reforms

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, detainees wait in a cell for an appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. In November 2020, California voters will consider rolling back a host of criminal justice changes in what amounts to a referendum on whether the famously progressive state has become too lenient. Proposition 20 would amend criminal sentencing and supervision laws enacted during the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown that critics say are too favorable to criminals, while Proposition 25 could overturn a 2018 law that eliminates cash bail. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California voters will consider rolling back a host of criminal justice changes in what amounts to a referendum on whether the progressive state has become too lenient.

Proposition 20 would amend criminal sentencing and supervision laws that critics say are too favorable to criminals.

Proposition 25 could overturn a 2018 law that eliminates cash bail. Voter sentiment is being shaped by growing public desire to change a criminal justice system that historically has treated racial minorities inequitably.

Organizations representing prosecutors and police chiefs, police unions, and several crime victims’ groups are among backing the measures.

Opponents say the measures thwart progress in criminal justice reform.