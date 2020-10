Unconventional GOP candidate Joe Collins is challenging Congresswoman Maxine Waters for California’s 43rd District seat, which she’s held for decades.

Related Content Election 2020: Southern California congressional races to watch

The South Los Angeles native and Navy veteran said he moved back to L.A. after living in Texas to help his community realize its potential.

Waters said she is unfazed by her opponent.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 16, 2020.