Darrell Issa, once Obama’s foil, wants back in Congress to rep SoCal’s most conservative district

Former Republican congressman Darrell Issa speaks during a news conference in El Cajon on Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is trying to beat former nine-term Republican Congressman Darrell Issa and flip Southern California’s most conservative congressional district.

They are seeking the seat left vacant by Republican Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

The 50th Congressional District resides mainly in San Diego County and Republicans have a 10-point voter registration edge.

Campa-Najjar lost a close race to Hunter two years ago. He’s touting his roots in the district and says Issa, who represented the neighboring district until two years ago, is an opportunist.

Issa says his conservative views are more in line with 50th District voters.