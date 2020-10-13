Here are the official ballot drop box sites in L.A., Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Unofficial drop boxes have popped up across California ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, causing confusion and prompting state officials to order the Republican Party to remove the ones they distributed.

Meanwhile, local election officials are urging voters to make sure they’re dropping off their mail ballots at official drop boxes.

Below, you’ll find a link to each county’s registrar of voter website that has a list or map of legal drop box locations:

Per the California Secretary of State’s Office, those placing their mail ballots at one of their county’s drop box locations must do so by close of polls at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at a polling place by the same deadline. People who want to send them back by mail must have their ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

“If you are not sure your vote-by-mail ballot will arrive in time if mailed, bring it to any polling place in the state between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day,” the state website says.

