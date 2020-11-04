If you’re in line when California polls close at 8 p.m., you can still vote

Polls across California close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. But if you arrive at a vote center by 8 p.m. and are still waiting, stay in line — you can still vote.

As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to cast a ballot under California’s Voter Bill of Rights.

If you’re in Orange County, the local registrar’s office has a map with estimated wait times at ocvote.com/time.

Looking for a Vote Center with the shortest wait time? Check wait times of our 168 Vote Centers at https://t.co/Ec5xwOVCyp. Vote Centers will be open until 8pm – call 714-567-7600 for additional assistance. #ocvote2020 #ocvotecenters2020 #protect2020 pic.twitter.com/62YoUT0v84 — OC Registrar (@OCRegistrar) November 4, 2020

Californians also have the right to vote whether or not they are registered by Election Day, and if they are registered but their name doesn’t appear on the vote center’s list.

Click here to learn more about same-day registration.

Voters can turn in their mail ballots at any polling place or drop box, but they must be handed over by 8 p.m.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but they can be received by your local elections office up to 17 days after the election.

#ElectionDay is here! If you're headed to the polls, know your rights. You have the right to cast your ballot free of harassment or intimidation. If you're in line by 8PM, you still have the right to vote. Learn more: https://t.co/RVjsA4FTct #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/QAKSG1j83L — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) November 3, 2020

All voting locations in five Southern California counties have been open since Saturday.

Some locations were open earlier, particularly in Los Angeles County, which opened more than 100 vote centers Oct. 24, then added nearly 650 more on Friday.

Now all five counties have locations ready to welcome voters. The voting spots are open through Election Day, and a searchable list is below.

Voters registered in L.A., Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties can cast a ballot at any open location. In San Bernardino County, voters must go to their assigned polling place starting Saturday, as the county’s early vote sites closed Friday.

At these voting locations, voters can:

cast their votes in person at a voting booth

drop off their completed mail ballot

register to vote and cast a provisional ballot

If you have a question on voting, you can contact the state’s voter hotline at 800-345-8683.

The California Secretary of State’s Office says it is monitoring for any incidents at the polls that might prevent voters from casting a ballot. Contact VoteSure@sos.ca.gov if you see such an incident.