L.A. County vote centers open for those who want to cast their ballots in person early

L.A. County vote centers open Saturday for people who want to cast their ballots in person before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Below, you’ll find a map where you can enter your address to find a location near you.

Additionally, more than 600 locations will open on Oct. 30. The county registrar’s website has the full list of L.A. County voting centers, including those that don’t open until next Friday.

Vote centers also accept completed mail ballots and help people who haven’t registered to vote to do so and cast a provisional ballot.

Here’s what other counties are doing:

The registrar’s office in each county also takes in-person voters, though hours differ from county to county. Click here for more information about how to avoid lines on Election Day.

Here are some in-person voting tips from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office:

Voters must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Speed up your check-in time by scanning your quick check-in code, allowing a poll worker to check you in quickly. The code is also on your sample ballot — you can bring that with you.

Watch this video to learn how to use the ballot-marking devices introduced this year.

At the registrar’s office in Norwalk, people lined up early to cast their ballots on Saturday. Some who had planned to drop off their mail ballots decided to go in line and just vote in person instead.

“I hear stories about elections being lost or won by two or three votes. Someone [who] didn’t vote could sway the election,” one told KTLA

Another voter said, “It’s very important to me, and I know that it’s important to everybody else. That’s why I’m here.”