Missed California’s voter registration deadline? Here’s how you can cast a ballot in this year’s election

Californians who haven’t registered to vote yet have officially missed the state’s traditional deadline, but they can still vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Monday, Oct. 19, was the last day to complete the process online and get a mail-in ballot.

But the state now allows same-day voter registration, also known as conditional voter registration, under legislation signed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That means Californians can register anywhere ballots are cast during early voting and on Election Day. But the process must be completed in person.

Locations that offer same-day registration include county elections offices and any vote centers.

Here is where each county’s elections office is located, and caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov provides a directory of vote centers statewide. You can also scroll down for a list of vote centers in Los Angeles County, which open Oct. 24.

Not sure of your registration status? You can check at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.

To register, you’ll need your California driver’s license number or ID card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.

After filling out a voter registration form, you’ll be given what’s known as a provisional ballot.

You’ll submit the provision ballot at the vote center or elections office. The poll workers will place it in an envelope that you’ll complete information on.

The provisional ballot will be processed and counted once your voter registration information has been verified by election officials.

Registered voters who haven’t received a mail-in ballot can also request a provisional ballot.

Anyone can check the status of their submitted ballot online at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

List of L.A. County vote centers opening Oct. 24