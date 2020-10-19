Monday is the last day to register to automatically get a mail ballot in California

If you’re registered by Monday, Oct. 19, you’ll get a mail ballot automatically sent to you.
You can register several ways:
- Fill out the form on registertovote.ca.gov
- Fill out a paper voter registration application from a DMV field office, post office, public library or from your county elections office
- Request a voter registration application be sent to you by mail by calling the state’s toll-free voter hotline at 800-345-8683
Applications must be filled out online or postmarked by Oct. 19. Those who register by the deadline will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot.
After the Oct. 19 deadline
If you miss the Oct. 19 deadline, fear not. You’ll still be able to vote if you’re eligible. Here’s how:
- Go to your county elections office in person and register to vote there (check with your county to find out about coronavirus-related office closures)
- On Election Day, go to a vote center or polling place and register — and cast your ballot — there
- caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov will have a list of early voting locations where you can register and vote on Election Day