Monday is the last day to register to automatically get a mail ballot in California

Election guide

A volunteer shows the bar code that she gives to people to register to vote online at the Gen-Z Drive Up Voter Registration Event organized by BeWoke Vote, Sept. 19, 2020, in Compton, California. (VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re registered by Monday, Oct. 19, you’ll get a mail ballot automatically sent to you.

You can register several ways:

  • Fill out the form on registertovote.ca.gov
  • Fill out a paper voter registration application from a DMV field office, post office, public library or from your county elections office
  • Request a voter registration application be sent to you by mail by calling the state’s toll-free voter hotline at 800-345-8683

Applications must be filled out online or postmarked by Oct. 19. Those who register by the deadline will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot.

After the Oct. 19 deadline

If you miss the Oct. 19 deadline, fear not. You’ll still be able to vote if you’re eligible. Here’s how:

  • Go to your county elections office in person and register to vote there (check with your county to find out about coronavirus-related office closures)
  • On Election Day, go to a vote center or polling place and register — and cast your ballot — there
  • caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov will have a list of early voting locations where you can register and vote on Election Day

