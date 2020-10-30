More than 750 vote centers are open for in-person voting across Los Angeles County

More than 750 vote centers across Los Angeles County will be welcoming voters starting Friday morning.

The centers are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Monday.

On Election Day —Tuesday, Nov. 3 — they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., like all in-person voting locations across California.

L.A. County voters can cast ballots at any vote center in the county, regardless of where their registration address is.

At the centers, voters can:

Nearly 120 of the vote centers opened on Oct. 24, but now all of them are open.

See a searchable list of centers below, as well as a map.

