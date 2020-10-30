More than 750 vote centers are open for in-person voting across Los Angeles County

More than 750 vote centers across Los Angeles County will be welcoming voters starting Friday morning.
The centers are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Monday.
On Election Day —Tuesday, Nov. 3 — they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., like all in-person voting locations across California.
L.A. County voters can cast ballots at any vote center in the county, regardless of where their registration address is.
At the centers, voters can:
- cast their votes using ballot-marking devices introduced this year
- drop off their completed mail ballot
- register to vote and cast a provisional ballot
Nearly 120 of the vote centers opened on Oct. 24, but now all of them are open.
See a searchable list of centers below, as well as a map.