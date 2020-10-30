Nearly 170 Orange County vote centers are open for in-person voting through Election Day

All of Orange County’s vote centers open Friday, and they will be open every day through Election Day, Nov. 3.

Orange County voters can cast ballots at any of the nearly 170 centers open across the county. A searchable list of locations is below.

The locations are open as follows:

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Election Day

At these locations, voters can:

cast their votes in person at a voting booth

drop off their completed mail ballot

register to vote and cast a provisional ballot

The Honda Center, home to the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, is the county’s “Vote Center Super Site.” That spacious location, at 2695 E. Katella Ave., will have drive-thru voting and drive-thru mail ballot drop-off, the county said.

In addition, the county has a single pop-up voting site in a different location every day through Election Day. A list and more information on Orange County pop-up voting is here.