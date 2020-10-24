Pop-up voting centers open in Orange County

A pop-up voting center is seen at Parking Lot A at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Oct. 24, 2020. (Orange County Registrar of Voters)

Pop-up voting centers are opening in Orange County beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, to help residents vote early ahead of Election Day.

At the mobile centers, residents can vote in person, register to vote, securely drop off their ballots, get a replacement ballot and get voter assistance, officials said.

The one-day voting sites will be popping up at specific locations, first in Laguna Niguel, then in Santa Ana, Anaheim and Fullerton.

Here are the dates the different voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Saturday, Oct. 24 : Parking lot A at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on 28241 La Paz Rd., Laguna Niguel.

: Parking lot A at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on 28241 La Paz Rd., Laguna Niguel. Sunday, Oct. 25 : Parking lot 7 at Main Place Mall on 2800 N. Main St. in Santa Ana.

: Parking lot 7 at Main Place Mall on 2800 N. Main St. in Santa Ana. Tuesday, Oct. 27 : Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 9801 Newport Ave. in Santa Ana.

: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 9801 Newport Ave. in Santa Ana. Sunday, Nov. 1: Influence Church at 8163 E. Kaiser Blvd. in Anaheim.

Influence Church at 8163 E. Kaiser Blvd. in Anaheim. Monday, Nov. 2: St. Jude Medical Center on 101 E. Valencia Mesa Dr. in Fullerton. (Located in parking lot next to Fullerton Tennis Center.)

And for Leisure World Seal Beach residents only, a pop-up vote center opens Friday, Oct. 30 at 1419 Northwood Rd., Seal Beach.

Other Orange County vote centers open Oct. 30 for early voting. Residents can also head to the Orange County Registrar of Voters on 1300 S. Grand Ave. Bldg C in Santa Ana from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.