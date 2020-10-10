Uber pushes Prop. 22 message to California user’s phones

Felipe Caceres of Mobile Workers Alliance speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles against Proposition 22, the November ballot measure that would classify app-based drivers as independent contractors, exempting them from AB 5.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

If you’ve called for a ride through Uber in California recently, you may have felt like you were being asked for more than just your money.

Last week the ride-hailing app served users with a pop-up threatening that if voters failed to pass Proposition 22 on the Nov. 3 ballot, wait times and prices would ratchet up, and drivers would lose their livelihoods.

To move forward with ordering a ride, users had to tap the “confirm” button on the message.

Proposition 22 is a complicated and divisive initiative that represents gig economy companies’ efforts to avoid complying with Assembly Bill 5, a California law that requires they treat their workers as employees rather than independent contractors.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

