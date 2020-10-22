Where to find L.A. County vote centers so you can vote in person

Select vote centers in Los Angeles County will open Saturday, Oct. 24, for voters to cast ballots in person for the Nov. 3 presidential election. You can also drop-off your completed mail ballot at the vote centers, and you can register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at these locations.

Beginning Saturday, these more than 100 locations will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, up to Election Day, Nov. 3, when they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nearly 650 additional vote centers will open Friday, Oct. 30, and remain open through Election Day with the same hours as the early-open centers.

Some in-person voting tips from the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office:

Voters must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Speed up your check-in time by scanning your quick check-in code, allowing a poll worker to check you in quickly. The code is also on your sample ballot — you can bring that with you.

Watch this video to learn how to use the ballot-marking devices introduced this year.

A searchable list of 118 locations that open Saturday is below, and the county registrar’s site has the full list of L.A. County voting centers, including those that don’t open till Oct. 30.

You can also put an address in the map below to search for locations near you. (If you’re looking for the vote centers open for the 11 days beginning Oct. 24, make sure to un-select the “5 days” locations that are only open starting Oct. 30.)

List of L.A. County vote centers opening Oct. 24