Ep.43 Pillow talk: Tips for better sleep | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Stress and anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are changing sleep patterns and negatively affecting the quality of sleep for people around the country. Today we hear from Dr. Michael Breus, the Sleep Doctor, who shares useful tips to help get a better night’s rest. Dr. Breus breaks down the bad habits many have fallen into during stay-at-home orders that could be impacting your sleep. He also explains why many people are experiencing strange or frightening dreams, now being called quarandreams, and how to help avoid them.
Related show links:
- The Sleep Doctor
- Sleep Recommendations during COVID-19
- Timeshifter Jet Lag app
- Dr. Breus on social media: Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery