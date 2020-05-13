Breaking News
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.43 Pillow talk: Tips for better sleep | Coronavirus Daily podcast

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Stress and anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are changing sleep patterns and negatively affecting the quality of sleep for people around the country. Today we hear from Dr. Michael Breus, the Sleep Doctor, who shares useful tips to help get a better night’s rest. Dr. Breus breaks down the bad habits many have fallen into during stay-at-home orders that could be impacting your sleep. He also explains why many people are experiencing strange or frightening dreams, now being called quarandreams, and how to help avoid them.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter