Ep.45 A dangerous new cluster | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Los Angeles County health officials are concerned about a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in the San Fernando Valley. They report that the Silverado Calabasas Memory Care Community has had six deaths linked to the disease, and more than 40 cases among hospital and associates. Families members of residents of the facility have major concerns about how the outbreak is being addressed and communicated, noting that it has been difficult getting clear answers from management and staff. Meanwhile, Silverado Memory Care Community maintains they are updating family members appropriately, and are providing adequate testing for residents and associates.
