Ex-DHS officer sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Pomona

A California Highway Patrol vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer received a three-year prison sentence Monday for a DUI crash that killed a man and seriously injured the man’s wife on the 10 Freeway in Pomona two years ago.

Luis Angel Ureno, 29, was taken into custody following his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, county booking records show. He had been free on a $100,000 bond.

He pleaded no contest last month to a charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence and driving with a blood-alcohol level above. 08% causing injury.

He was “driving at a high rate of speed” when his vehicle rear-ended another car on the westbound 10 Freeway near the 57 Freeway in Pomona on Sept. 18, 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The crash killed 42-year-old Hector Espinoza Soltero and seriously injured his wife, officials said. Soltero’s city of residence was not listed in coroner’s records.

Ureno was a U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer at the time of the collision.

His conviction was the result of a negotiated plea deal, prosecutors said.

He was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08% causing injury. If Ureno had been convicted at trial as initially charged, he could have faced up to nine years in state prison.