Fallen Marines, sailor honored at Camp Pendleton after training accident

Officials held a private ceremony at Camp Pendleton Friday in honor of the eight U.S. Marines and one Navy sailor killed in a training accident off the coast of Southern California last month.
Though the ceremony was closed to the media and public, base officials shared photos from the event, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.
The tragic accident involved a malfunction with an amphibious assault vehicle —a tank that operates on both land and sea — during a training exercise near San Clemente Island on July 30.
When the vessel started taking on water, some Marines were able to escape and were rescued, but others were trapped inside. Nine members of the 16-person crew were killed. The Marine Corps says the vehicle eventually sank to a depth of 385 feet, and it took about a week to recover eight of the victims’ remains.
The accident drew an outpouring of grief from local military families and public officials near and far. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the accident “a painful reminder of the sacrifice of members of our armed forces,” and President Donald Trump tweeted condolences and prayers for the troops’ families.
The service members killed in the accident were:
- Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th MEU
- Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona in Riverside County, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU
- Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU