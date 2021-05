Family and friends held a vigil for brothers Benigno and Jesse Felix Zuniga who were tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash on the two year remembrance of their death.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects responsible. The young men were returning home when a Chevy Silverado slammed into their white Ford Fusion at Pollard Street and San Pascual Avenue.

Rick Chambers reports live for the KTLA 5 news on May 5, 2021.