Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City. (LAPD)

Los Angeles police are asking for help in locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday.

Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.