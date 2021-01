Family members are mourning the loss of 26-year-old Fernando Luis Rosas, who died on Dec. 6 in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. They say he was killed while working as a security guard during a party.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-486-6890. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit their website.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 14, 2021.